Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has lauded two players after South Africa's emphatic victory over Wales in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Springboks wrapped up the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour with an unbeaten record for the second consecutive year. They defeated Ireland in Dublin in their previous match before travelling to Cardiff.

Erasmus praised his team for what he described as a clinical performance that paved the way for their emphatic victory over Wales. The 73–0 win was the Springboks’ 13th in 15 matches this season, giving them an 86.7% success rate, and it also represented the most points they have scored against Wales during Erasmus’ tenure.

Erasmus said he was very proud of the way the team played and stressed that they never underestimated Wales, regardless of their world ranking or the makeup of their squad. He highlighted Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s late turnover and expressed his satisfaction in seeing players like Ntlabakanye, Zac Porthen, and others who had not played in a while show such hunger and commitment. He said it was important for the team to fight until the end.

Reflecting on how this performance compared to previous clashes with Wales, Erasmus said the team had been building steadily. He explained that they delivered a controlled performance and that their players are not the type to roll over.

He felt the match was one of their most clinical displays, with the team putting their full effort into their own performance rather than focusing on Wales, acknowledging that the Welsh are a very controlled side. However, he added that things can change quickly in rugby, even in a single game.

