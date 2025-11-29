A woman taking part in the Soweto Marathon was rushed to hospital after a taxi struck her during the event, the organisers confirmed on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

According to officials, the 45-year-old athlete sustained severe injuries when an unauthorised taxi forced its way onto the course and crashed into her.

The news about the runner being hospitalised is likened to the issue involving Moira Harding during the last Comrade Marathon.

The Soweto Marathon were won by two foreigners in the male and female categories. Joseph Seutloali of Lesotho won the men's race while Margaret Jepchumba of Kenya won the women's race.

Soweto Marathon runner hit by taxi

Organisers said that the injured woman was stabilised at the scene and later transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

They confirmed that the taxi driver, who was allegedly suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, had been arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

The organisers added that their thoughts are with the injured runner and her family, and that they are working with medical teams to provide the best possible care while continuing to assess the situation and share updates as they become available.

Around 13,000 participants took part in the 30th Soweto Marathon, competing across 42km, 21km, and 10km events.

Ahead of the race, there were fears it might be interrupted by an ongoing dispute over the event’s management. However, Central Gauteng Athletics, the provincial governing body, secured a court order the day prior to ensure the marathon proceeded without disruption.

The sole significant incident reported during the event was the hospitalisation of one runner.

Source: Briefly News