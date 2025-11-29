The annual Soweto Marathon saw foreign athletes dominate, capturing the top spots in the men’s and women’s races despite the wet weather.

The event started and finished at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Narec, on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The race took place after the cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon, for which African Bank found a way to step in with a gesture for the affected athletes.

Foreign runners dominate 2025 Soweto Marathon

Lesotho’s Joseph Seutloali and Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba emerged as champions in men's and women's races, respectively, at this year’s Soweto Marathon.

For most of the men’s race, Mosotho runner Jobo Khatoane set the pace. Still, with only a few kilometres left, he was overtaken by a trio consisting of Seutloali, former champion Ntsindiso Mphakathi, and defending titleholder Onalenna Khonkhobe.

Seutloali, who was chased down by Khonkhobe late in last year’s edition, pulled away in the final stretch to win the 42km race in 2:20:09, adding the Soweto title to his Two Oceans ultra-marathon victory earlier this year.

Mphakathi, the 2023 Soweto champion, finished second in 2:20:24, just 15 seconds behind, while Khonkhobe secured third place in 2:20:39.

In the women’s event, Jepchumba ran alongside Zambia’s Elizabeth Mokoloma for the majority of the race before pulling away in the final stretch to claim victory in 2:34:33.

Mokoloma secured the runner-up spot in 2:35:59, while former national record holder Gerda Steyn was the first South African to cross the line, earning third place in 2:37:00 on her Soweto Marathon debut.

Source: Briefly News