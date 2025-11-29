Orlando Pirates have move above Mamelodi Sundowns on the Betway Premiership table after defeating Durban City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

South African striker Evidence Makgopa scored the opener before Patrick Maswanganyi added the second goal to give the Sea Robbers the deserved three points.

Abdeslam Ouaddou, who recently sent warning to other competitors in the league, opted for four changes with Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Maswanganyi, and Evidence Makgopa coming in for Lebone Seema, Deon Hotto, Sipho Mbule, and Yanela Mbuthuma.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News