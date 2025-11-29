Kaizer Chiefs keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round in the CAF Confederation Cup after earning a vital point against Zamalek at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Seifeddine Jaziri scored the first goal of the game to give the visitors the lead very early in the game before a late goal from Dillan Solomons earned the Premier Soccer League giants a deserved point against the Egyptian giants.

The Soweto giants lost their first match in the group stage against Al Masry, but are still on course to qualify for the next round.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News