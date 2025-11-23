Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a defeat in their first CAF Confederation Cup group game this season as they lost to Al Masry in Egypt.

Football analyst Uche Anuma has shared his thoughts about Kaizer Chiefs after losing their first group game in the CAF Confederation Cup this weekend.

"Kaizer Chiefs need to work more if they want to do well in the CAF Confederation Cup this season as it is a different ball game from the Betway Premiership or the domestic cup games," he said.

