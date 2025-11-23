Kaizer Chiefs’ Defeat Against Al Masry Show What They Need to Do This Season
Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a defeat in their first CAF Confederation Cup group game this season as they lost to Al Masry in Egypt.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Football analyst Uche Anuma has shared his thoughts about Kaizer Chiefs after losing their first group game in the CAF Confederation Cup this weekend.
"Kaizer Chiefs need to work more if they want to do well in the CAF Confederation Cup this season as it is a different ball game from the Betway Premiership or the domestic cup games," he said.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.