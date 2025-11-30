Kaizer Chiefs secure their first point in the CAF Confederation Cup after playing out a 1-1 draw against Zamalek at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Soweto giants qualified for the competition after winning the Nedbank Cup last season, and also defeating Kabuscorp and AS Simba in the preliminary stage of the competition.

At the start of the group stage they lost 2-1 against Al Masry, before earning a point against Zamalek in South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs chances in CAF Confederation Cup

Football analyst Uche Anuma has come out to share his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' chances of progressing to the next round in the CAF Confederation Cup after two games in the group stage of the competition.

"Kaizer Chiefs are not looking like a team ready to progress to the next round and I am rating their chances of achieving that low after their performance in the first two games," he said.

"They are presently third in Group D with one point compared to Al Masry's six points and Zamalek's four points. It is not looking good for the Soweto giants."

