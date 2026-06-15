Ken and Rose completed day 330 of their drive from Scotland to South Africa, crossing their 18th African border to finally arrive in the country

The couple had to take a 200 km detour to avoid flooding but said the scenic road made them feel lucky

South Africans welcomed them with open arms, with their hosts at Red Rock River Camp treating them

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A Scottish couple who drove all the way from Scotland to SA. Images: @Ken & Rose/Facebook

Source: Facebook

After 330 days on the road and 18 African border crossings, Ken and Rose finally made it to South Africa. The Scottish couple, who have been living full-time in their Land Rover Defender 110 since June 2025, shared the moment they crossed into South Africa on their Facebook page on 11 June 2026.

The crossing was not without drama. Flooding in the area forced them to take a 200 km detour, but Rose said the road they ended up taking was so beautiful that they felt lucky rather than delayed.

"The border was the most friendly, quick, and straightforward we've had in a long time," she said.

As they crossed the bridge into South Africa, they could see just how high and fast the Orange River was still flowing from the recent floods.

A warm South African welcome

The couple did not have to look far for a place to stay. They had been invited to spend time at melt-in-the-mouth, just a short distance from the border post. Their hosts, Adelaine and Roche, welcomed them with cold beers and a living space with a huge deck overlooking the swollen river. Rose said it felt almost like being on a boat with the water that high.

Adelaine also cooked them dinner, and Rose could not stop talking about it.

The couple's journey began in Scotland in June 2025 and has taken them through multiple countries across the African continent. Their daily vlogs have built a following of people tracking their progress and watching the adventure unfold one border at a time.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Scottish couple's arrival

South Africans were thrilled to see them make it and shared their love and support on their Facebook page:

@VernaMisselhorn said:

"South Africa at last! Welcome."

@PontshoMoshupye questioned:

"Aren't you afraid of crocs and hippos?"

@MzoZumaJobBlog wrote:

"Finally welcome to South Africa."

@GaryRoberts said:

"Welcome. Obviously this message is some time ago. I remember those floods. Just interested in the date and your whereabouts. You might be keeping your date as a security reason, understandable, just a guideline for how far we are behind in watching."

@KennethMsimelelo questioned:

"Did the host tell you how often they get diamonds from their centrifuge pumps sucking water from the river?"

@PaulGeduld wrote:

"So you can drive. Welcome."

A Scottish couple in their car. Images: @Ken & Rose/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More on epic South African journeys

Source: Briefly News