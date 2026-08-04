Prince Kaybee reignited his feud with Cassper Nyovest on social media by comparing the rapper to a cow with an apparent growth impairment

Kaybee used a nickname coined by Sol Phenduka in his jab, referencing Cassper's height in a now-viral post

Among the fan reactions was Cassper's response to the ridicule, accusing Prince Kaybee of intentionally dodging his boxing matches out of fear

Prince Kaybee threw shade at Cassper Nyovest. Images: princekaybee_sa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has once again stirred the pot with Cassper Nyovest, this time using a video of an unusually small cow to take a dig at the Tito Mboweni hitmaker. The latest exchange between the two artists shows their long-running rivalry is far from over.

On 4 August 2026, the Club Controller hitmaker stumbled upon a clip of a cow that, despite appearing fully grown, had an exceptionally tiny body - a condition many believed to be a form of dwarfism.

Prince Kaybee mocked Cassper Nyovest's stature, comparing him to a cow with an apparent growth impairment. Images: princekaybee_sa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kaybee's response was one word: "Nyoviolis," a nickname Sol Phenduka gave Cassper during their well-known viral encounter. The message was clear: Kaybee was comparing the compact cow to Cassper, whose height has been a recurring target of jokes from the DJ and various social media trolls.

Watch the controversial video below.

Cassper Nyovest responds to the roast

This kind of jab is nothing new between the two. Over the years, Kaybee has regularly served Cassper pointed remarks on X, while the rapper has largely kept quiet. This time, however, Mufasa chose to respond and went straight for Kaybee's perceived reluctance to back his words up in the boxing ring.

"Lol. This woulda been great banter and trolling to sell a fight, but now it's useless. You wanna do everything but fight, you wanna hide behind a keyboard & act smart, but you won't step in the ring 'cause you a scared lil man acting big in a small town."

The rapper's frustration makes sense in context. Kaybee recently confirmed in an interview that he turned down a boxing match proposal from Cassper's team, stating the financial offer was far too low. Despite the back-and-forth, neither man has blocked the other on X, meaning Cassper can see everything Kaybee posts about him.

See Cassper Nyovest's reaction below.

Cassper Nyovest's latest outfit causes a stir

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's latest outfit that caused a stir among fans and critics.

This not being the first time the rapper's outfit choices have raised questions, and Mzansi gathered in the comment section with hilarious reactions to Mufasa's fashion sense.

Source: Briefly News