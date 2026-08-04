Prince Kaybee Mocks Cassper Nyovest’s Physical Appearance, Rapper Fires Back
- Prince Kaybee reignited his feud with Cassper Nyovest on social media by comparing the rapper to a cow with an apparent growth impairment
- Kaybee used a nickname coined by Sol Phenduka in his jab, referencing Cassper's height in a now-viral post
- Among the fan reactions was Cassper's response to the ridicule, accusing Prince Kaybee of intentionally dodging his boxing matches out of fear
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Prince Kaybee has once again stirred the pot with Cassper Nyovest, this time using a video of an unusually small cow to take a dig at the Tito Mboweni hitmaker. The latest exchange between the two artists shows their long-running rivalry is far from over.
On 4 August 2026, the Club Controller hitmaker stumbled upon a clip of a cow that, despite appearing fully grown, had an exceptionally tiny body - a condition many believed to be a form of dwarfism.
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Kaybee's response was one word: "Nyoviolis," a nickname Sol Phenduka gave Cassper during their well-known viral encounter. The message was clear: Kaybee was comparing the compact cow to Cassper, whose height has been a recurring target of jokes from the DJ and various social media trolls.
Watch the controversial video below.
Cassper Nyovest responds to the roast
This kind of jab is nothing new between the two. Over the years, Kaybee has regularly served Cassper pointed remarks on X, while the rapper has largely kept quiet. This time, however, Mufasa chose to respond and went straight for Kaybee's perceived reluctance to back his words up in the boxing ring.
"Lol. This woulda been great banter and trolling to sell a fight, but now it's useless. You wanna do everything but fight, you wanna hide behind a keyboard & act smart, but you won't step in the ring 'cause you a scared lil man acting big in a small town."
The rapper's frustration makes sense in context. Kaybee recently confirmed in an interview that he turned down a boxing match proposal from Cassper's team, stating the financial offer was far too low. Despite the back-and-forth, neither man has blocked the other on X, meaning Cassper can see everything Kaybee posts about him.
See Cassper Nyovest's reaction below.
Cassper Nyovest's latest outfit causes a stir
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's latest outfit that caused a stir among fans and critics.
This not being the first time the rapper's outfit choices have raised questions, and Mzansi gathered in the comment section with hilarious reactions to Mufasa's fashion sense.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za