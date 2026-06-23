Cassper Nyovest reignited his apparent feud with Sol Phenduka after confronting the podcaster online and accusing him of being his hater

The rapper referenced a viral incident when he purposely ignored Sol in public, allegedly after he had made foul comments about him

However, many online users claimed Mufasa's sudden outburst was unwarranted, claiming that Sol was far from being a Cassper Nyovest hater

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Cassper Nyovest lashes out at Sol Phenduka on social media. Images: casspernyovest/ Twitter, Sol Phenduka/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The apparent beef between Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka reached a fever pitch on 22 June 2026 when the rapper lashed out at the Podcast and Chill co-host.

In a thread of X (formerly Twitter) posts dating back to 20 June, the rapper trolled that he was "not allowed to joke," followed by a fan asking what he had done to deserve so much hate online.

He responded by saying that although he doesn't know where the hate comes from, he has never met someone who claimed to be his hater in person, saying all he sees are fans. He questioned why those who claim to hate him never confront him in public, believing that they were mere keyboard warriors.

"I’ve never met none of my haters in real life, just fans who wanna take pictures. I don’t know if they fold when they see me or they just feel tough behind phones."

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One fan reminded Cassper that he also met Sol, to which the rapper responded by referencing his earlier point that the people who hate him online are fans of him in real life.

"Exactly, and what did he do? He asked for a hug."

Cassper Nyovest put Sol Phenduka on blast, accusing him of being a hater online but a fan in person. Images: casspernyovest/ Twitter, Sol Phenduka/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Phenduka soon caught wind of the discussion and quote-tweeted Cassper's post by saying he liked what people were saying under the rapper's tweet. A slew of fans gathered in the comment section, defending Sol against the hater allegations and reassuring Mufasa that the podcaster was actually a fan of his, contrary to popular belief.

Many criticised the Tito Mboweni rapper for labelling Sol a hater simply for critiquing his music as any fan would, but the rapper did not back down and aimed his guns at Sol while referencing their famous first encounter.

"Lol, my tweet still stands. I HAVE NEVER EVER MET A HATER IN REAL LIFE, EVERYBODY WANNA TAKE PICTURES. Someone then said, but I met you, I replied and said 'EXACTLY!' You also wanted a HUG!! Like THE FAN YOU ARE. Then target market ya hao started tweeting 'Nywe Nywe beef.'"

During the awkward meeting, Sol was captured appearing overly excited to meet Cassper in person, even hugging him while reciting his raps. In response, Mufasa gave the Podcast and Chill co-host the cold shoulder for the apparent verbal lashings he had received on the platform. Since then, the rapper has seen Sol as one of his haters. However, according to fans, he couldn't be more wrong.

See Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka's interaction below.

Social media lashes out at Cassper Nyovest

This time around, instead of questioning the hate Cassper Nyovest often receives online, several critics bashed the rapper and accused him of having a "victim mentality."

Many claimed that the rapper was so obsessed with having haters that he had convinced himself that Sol, an apparent proud supporter of the rapper, hates him.

Homemadeaddict1 said:

"You normalised victimising yourself in every situation; it worked during the AKA beef; now you wanna use it on everybody. Dude, nobody hates you, just make good music and stop making excuses."

NginguDemed wrote:

"I think it's time for Sol to really hate you because it seems like that's what you want."

hlovo_ recalled:

"He literally said he’s your fan, bro."

theboysebi responded:

"You can’t be that obsessed with having haters, man."

MogolwaneMaatla called out Cassper Nyovest:

"Stop thinking everyone hates you, man, we ain’t bitter like that. Sol never said he hates you. You let your friends lie to you and tell you that Sol hates you. You don’t watch the show, you watch clips and think they hate you. Man, grow up and stop being bitter."

Sol Phenduka shares artists used to train AI models

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a list Sol Pheduka shared, showing the artists whose music is allegedly being used to train AI models.

Some of South Africa's biggest musicians across various genres were listed, reigniting a debate around copyright and royalties.

Source: Briefly News