Dutch influencer Rachel John filmed a "Get Ready With Me" video with local children in Jeffreys Bay on 28 July 2026

One of the kids called her "Mama Rachel" and mentioned attending her future wedding, prompting a playful reaction from Rachel

South Africans online went wild speculating about a possible wedding with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

Rachel John sparked a widespread discussion after sharing a playful exchange about a future wedding with local children during a recent vlog. Image: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

A lighthearted video from Jeffreys Bay has sent South Africans into a spin. The Dutch influencer posted a "Get Ready With Me" on her TikTok account @racheljohnie on 28 July 2026 featuring a group of local children who quickly stole the show. In the clip, the kids joined Rachel for a morning of positive affirmations, helped style her hair, and had a little makeup applied. The mood was warm and playful throughout, but one moment in particular sent viewers into a frenzy.

Wedding bells in Jeffreys Bay

During the video, one of the children cheekily called Rachel "Mama Rachel" and brought up attending her future wedding. Rachel responded with a soft "shh" gesture and a smile that hinted she was not entirely dismissing the idea. That single moment was enough to set the internet alight. Rachel has been romantically linked to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi since late 2025, and fans have been watching the relationship closely ever since. The wedding comment, however playful, added fresh fuel to ongoing speculation about where things are headed between the two.

Watch the moment that got everyone talking in the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi wants an invite

South Africans in the comments were thoroughly charmed, with many declaring themselves available for the big day:

User @MeganKayster said:

"I want to come to the wedding too 🙏."

User @shenitlk wrote:

"Mamma Rachel, I want to be the flower girl ❤️."

User @Felicia Van Nieukerken reacted:

"The wedding part 🥹."

User @Yokandi added:

"Yes! Please move here!! You will be an amazing mom."

@FeliciaVanNieokerkon said:

"You rich in love honey."

User @Mrs.ShazoA wrote:

"This is so beautiful."

3 Briefly News articles about Rachel John

Rachel John touched hearts online after sharing a heartwarming reunion video with local Eastern Cape children during her visit to Jeffreys Bay.

Dutch author and content creator Rachel John went viral after sharing a heartwarming video of her playing with children in a local township shortly after being romantically linked to Siya Kolisi.

Rachel John shared a raw and vulnerable glimpse into her daily life in South Africa and her struggle with hair loss, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News