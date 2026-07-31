Heavy security was deployed in the Zimbabwean border town of Beitbridge ahead of planned July 31 demonstrations against Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3

A TikTok video showed army trucks and armed personnel patrolling the streets, drawing widespread attention from South Africans online

Viewers were divided, with some urging Zimbabweans to be brave while others feared for those planning to march

Beitbridge was flooded by a military presence ahead of calls for a peaceful protest. Image: @vpride_multimedia/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Armed police officers and members of the Zimbabwe National Army were spotted patrolling the streets of Beitbridge on 29 July 2026. The security build-up came ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations set for 31 July against Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3, also known as CAA3. TikTok account @vpride_multimedia shared footage showing dashcam-style clips of army trucks and heavily armed personnel moving through the border town.

Beitbridge under military presence

The video quickly drew hundreds of responses from South Africans and others watching events unfold from across the region. Watch the Beitbridge footage that sparked the debate:

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Mzansi reacts to the Beitbridge crackdown

South Africans and others flooded the comments with mixed reactions:

@Muteyi_wacho said:

"The same policemen are suffering 😂 this is sad 😔"

@Mthiya latti wrote:

"Zimbabweans fight for your freedom. Don't be cowards. This Mnangagwa is a man like you. Never back down. 💪"

@Dr MB noted:

"These guys don't have proper riot and armory vehicles 😂 and yet the ruling leader are riding expensive vehicles."

@riri🇿🇦 added:

"The president drives a Mercedes yet the police and army are using Toyota."

@Phawo leAfrika 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 suggested:

"Let's send SA military."

@🇿🇦Muzi "SHUTHA" Buthelezi shared:

"I'm scared for those who stand up."

@Ladystar said:

"I lost my friend in 2018. I will never again 😭"

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Source: Briefly News