“We Stand With You”: SA Reacts to Zimbabwean Woman Calling for 31 July March
- A Zimbabwean TikToker named Mevelo called on citizens to prepare for a peaceful march on 31 July 2026
- She asked Zimbabweans everywhere to send their concerns so she could draft a formal memorandum for government
- South Africans flooded the comment section with messages of solidarity and support for the planned demonstration
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A Zimbabwean TikTok user has called for a peaceful march on 31 July 2026. Mevelo posted the video on 8 July 2026, urging citizens to share their concerns. She wants to draft a formal memorandum listing what Zimbabweans want from the government. The video comes after weeks of mass deportations of Zimbabweans from South Africa.
TikToker wants a formal process
In the clip, Mevelo explains that the march will follow every legal procedure available. She says the goal is dialogue, not confrontation, between citizens and their leaders. Mevelo wants every single concern captured properly before the letter is finalised. She believes the memorandum will show leaders exactly what citizens are demanding.
Mevelo asked every Zimbabwean, whether at home or abroad, to send input quickly. She said the letter would spell out clear solutions that citizens want implemented urgently. The clip follows weeks of tension around undocumented Zimbabweans living in South Africa. Anti immigration campaigns led by groups including Operation Dudula have targeted foreigners.
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Many Zimbabweans have already been repatriated during these ongoing nationwide demonstrations. Mevelo’s video quickly gained traction among Zimbabweans living both at home and abroad. The video has already gathered thousands of views since it was uploaded. Mevelo has not yet confirmed exactly where the memorandum will be handed over. The planned march adds to growing regional attention on Zimbabwean political frustrations.
South Africans flooded the comment section with messages of solidarity and encouragement. One user thanked South Africans for showing that ordinary people hold real power. Another offered to personally help draft the memorandum for the planned march. A third said South Africa stood in full solidarity with Zimbabwean citizens.
Watch the video below:
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za