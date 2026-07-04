Tumisho Masha has openly laughed off the demands from Ghanaian officials seeking compensation for citizens deported from South Africa

The backlash follows a bold declaration from Ghana stating that its president would escalate the matter to secure justice and financial restitution for affected nationals

Masha, who has been highly vocal during the recent anti-illegal immigration protests, pointed out the absurdity of the claims by highlighting the massive rate of undocumented entries

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Tumisho Masha responded to Ghana's demand for compensation for Ghanaians. Images: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

South African actor Tumisho Masha has hit back at the Ghanaian government after its officials announced bold plans to seek financial compensation for citizens recently deported from South Africa.

The tense diplomatic friction comes directly on the heels of the massive national shutdown and widespread anti-illegal immigration protests that gripped South Africa. The operations saw local authorities clamp down heavily on undocumented foreigners, resulting in a wave of mass deportations back to their respective home countries.

In response to the sweep, a high-ranking Ghanaian official highlighted that they would exhaust all diplomatic efforts to build a tight case for securing compensation for the deportees who allegedly lost their homes and businesses. Emphasising that the affected citizens have President John Mahama's word that he will not abandon them, the official promised to take the matter to the continental stage.

"At the next African Union coordination meeting, President Mahama is going to make a very strong case for you so that you will be compensated and that justice will be done on this matter," the statement declared.

Tumisho Masha ridiculed the Ghanaian government for demanding compensation for the undocumented Ghanaians who were deported from South Africa. Image: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

However, the former Isidingo star could not help but laugh at the threat. Taking to social media on 3 July 2026, Masha completely ridiculed the financial demands, pointing out the glaring circumstances that led to the mass deportations in the first place.

Bringing up the specific details of a recent deportation flight, Masha exposed the staggering reality of the situation.

"The same ones who, on a plane of 300 people going to Ghana, only 10 had any papers at all, and 0 were legally in South Africa?"

This is not the first time the veteran actor has stood his ground on the highly controversial socio-political issue. Masha has become exceptionally vocal online during the ongoing border crisis.

He recently drew praise from local netizens after fiercely defending South Africa when international media outlets labelled the country xenophobic simply for demanding the law be enforced and that undocumented foreigners be removed. For Masha and many local patriots, demanding financial restitution for people who flouted immigration laws is a bridge too far.

Watch the Ghanaian officials' announcement below.

South Africans react to Ghana government's demands

Mzansi completely ridiculed the demands in the comment section.

MokgwatlhengK said:

"We should be charging them for every year they spent here illegally."

destinyzee reacted:

"What a joke, who do they think they are?"

miledesh was baffled:

"Jokes aside, our African fellows are mentally disturbed. Nothing that comes out of their mouth makes sense. How can you steal from a person and then ask for compensation when you get caught?"

makola_lucky said:

"96% of those people are illegals, so I don't think they are gonna have anything legal."

BeFreeSAns added:

"How do you claim from SA when the majority were illegal in SA? Their businesses were not registered, and they never had tax numbers for the income they received in SA. VAT is not Income Tax, @S_OkudzetoAblak@JDMahama."

Mafikizolo snubbed from Zimbabwean concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mafikizolo being removed from a major event in Zimbabwe due to unrest in South Africa.

The Afro-pop duo were among many South African musicians who were snubbed from international events amid anti-illegal immigration protests, with event organisers calling for justice for their people.

Source: Briefly News