Tumisho Masha weighed in on South Africa’s raging immigration debate, fiercely rejecting the "xenophobic" label

The former Top Billing star took a firm stand online, arguing that citizens demanding border control and the rule of law are simply standing up for their country, not acting out of hatred.

His defence arrives at a critical time as national shutdown marches spark massive global media coverage and intense civil security measures across major South African cities

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Tumisho Masha broke his silence on the anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

Acclaimed actor and media personality Tumisho Masha publicly pushed back against international branding of South Africa’s anti-illegal immigration protests as "xenophobic."

As the highly publicised national shutdown organised by local civic groups grips the country, shutting down streets from Durban's King Dinuzulu Park to Limpopo's Tzaneen Show Grounds, global eyes have turned toward Mzansi. With many international platforms labelling the massive civil demonstrations as xenophobic, the seasoned Isidingo star decided he had seen enough and took to his Instagram page to defend his country's track record.

"This is the same South Africa that has sent peacekeepers into the Democratic Republic of Congo, the same South Africa that stood with Mozambique against terrorism, the same South Africa that has welcomed millions of people from across our continent."

Masha firmly challenged the narrative, passionately arguing that demanding accountability, documented status, and strict adherence to local immigration laws from foreign nationals should not be seen as prejudice or hatred.

"That's not who we are," said Masha, emphasising that everyday South Africans are simply dealing with socioeconomic frustrations and a broken border system rather than being xenophobic.

"We are sitting with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Our hospitals are under pressure, our schools are overcrowded, our police are stretched thin and our economy is struggling to provide opportunities even for South Africans.

"Every sovereign country has both the right and responsibility to secure its borders and enforce its immigration laws. That's not hatred, that's government."

Tumisho Masha addressed the allegations that South Africans are xenophobic, clarifying that it was far from the truth. Image: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

His powerful message follows a chaotic week in the entertainment industry, which saw legendary Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo axed from a Zimbabwean music festival and gospel singer Ntokozo Ngongoma being removed from an award show in Nigeria over regional tensions.

Masha made it clear that public figures and everyday citizens need to speak up before the narrative gets completely hijacked.

"As South Africans, we must also understand what's at stake. This is the moment where narratives are formed. If we stay silent, others will tell our stories for us."

He also strongly urged those who will be marching to do so peacefully, without violence and without looting. Unsurprisingly, Masha’s remarks instantly went viral across social media platforms, leaving his comment section sharply divided.

A large group of patriotic South African users immediately rushed to praise the actor, thanking him for using his platform to stand up for the country's reputation when other A-list celebrities are choosing to stay quiet. Commenters echoed his sentiments, stating that economic patriotism is not a crime.

Meanwhile, critics did not ignore the discussion, accusing Masha of attempting to sugarcoat the underlying issues and claiming that the marches were, indeed, fueled by xenophobia and a blatant hate for other Africans.

Watch Tumisho Masha's video here.

Social media reacts to Tumisho Masha's message

Followers and fellow patriots flooded the comment section, praising Masha for standing up for his country.

South African composer Lebo M reacted:

"@tumishomasha is on point. Anyone debating this just simply wants to ignore the FACTS!"

jstar_za said

"Anyone who doesn’t understand and respect how well you have stated this needs to go back to night school for extra comprehension classes. Respect, king."

thobssss added:

"Very profound, clean and clear. South Africa is definitely not xenophobic, but rather stands firm for their constitutional rights."

However, according to critics, the actor and media personality was simply using his platform to fuel the apparent hate South Africans have for other Africans.

dr_rob_ngabesong said:

"My man, South Africa is not painted. South Africa is notoriously Afrophobic/ xenophobic. Call it whatever you want to call it, and that will not change till thy kingdom comes. Africa will not come to your rescue the next time there is a second apartheid."

daniel.okoduwa slammed Tumisho Masha:

"Lots of rubbish spoken here. Subtle call to violence."

belngaliema argued:

"I think this is very articulate. The concern, however, is the approach. Why is it only the blacks who are being targeted? There is a European Mafia in the country, who are disobeying the law. They seem not to be targeted. They are not even mentioned. People know this. Even when it comes to the battle of illegality. I hope you know some are actually rendered illegal? Meaning, visa renewal was denied for reasons such as: you used a blue pen instead of a black pen. Papers intentionally not renewed. In fact, this narrative that foreigners are being privileged over natives is simply not true. A foreigner, even after 20 years, will know that you are a foreigner; you will be reminded. You will be denied opportunities. This is the everyday reality of being a foreigner. The underlying concerns are valid, but the approach is the issue."

Ntsiki Mazwai makes claims about March and March

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's conspiracy theory about the March and March movement and the Madlanga Commission.

The outspoken activist believed that the two entities could be linked and was met with criticism from social media users.

Source: Briefly News