Ntsiki Mazwai questioned if the highly publicised March and March protests were deliberately amplified by the media to distract South Africans from the Madlanga Commission

Mazwai claimed that "we can never trust the media," arguing that the spotlight was intentionally shifted away from state corruption toward immigration protests

The media personality’s conspiracy theory drew immediate fire online, with critics accusing her of being jealous of March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Ntsiki Mazwai linked March and March and the Madlanga Commission. Images: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Outspoken media personality and social commentator Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked intense debate after releasing a video alleging a coordinated media conspiracy designed to shift the country's focus away from state corruption.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 29 June 2026, Mazwai questioned if there was a hidden link between the influential anti-illegal immigration March and March movement and the Madlanga Commission.

"Was March n March used to distract us from the Madlanga Commission?"

In the video, Mazwai launched a scathing attack on mainstream news outlets, stating that citizens "can never trust the media." She argued that the March and March movement had aggressively consumed airtime and public attention at a time when South Africans should have been closely monitoring the shocking revelations coming out of the commission.

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"We were all focused on the Madlanga Commission and seeing what is happening with our state, and then suddenly the media directed us towards March and March."

She further suggested that the recent shift in public focus is no coincidence, pointing to recent media scrutiny surrounding General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, saying, "As we can see now, they are also turning on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi."

Ntsiki Mazwai questioned whether Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement was launched to distract South Africans from the Madlanga Commission. Images: ntsikimazwai, DonaldMakhasane

Source: Twitter

Mazwai has a history of clashing with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the founder and leader of the March and March movement. She recently mocked the civic activist after President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly clarified that only designated government officials hold the authority to enforce immigration laws and address legal violations.

Mazwai has also strongly warned everyday South Africans against participating in protests, cautioning, "You will be left alone", when the legal system takes its course.

Her latest conspiracy theory, however, has been met with a wave of backlash from online users. Angry South Africans quickly flooded her timeline, accusing her of being jealous of Ngobese-Zuma’s influence and claiming that Mazwai’s critique was merely an attempt to protect her foreign friends.

Watch Ntsiki Mazwai's video below.

Social media slams Ntsiki Mazwai's claims

Online users were not having it, taking to the comment section to fiercely criticise Ntsiki Mazwai's conspiracy theory while defending the March and March movement. Read some of the comments below.

Don_Setlaba slammed:

"Just say you are distracted, Ntsiki, we are not."

ngiqambe turned the tables on Ntsiki Mazwai:

"Are you getting paid for discrediting March and March, and defending illegal foreigners?"

AsaManoo said:

"It's pathetic how you're still obsessing over something that doesn't concern you. @JacintaNgobese is light-years smarter than you. We messed up by giving an absolute nobody like you enough attention."

Sizwesakithi_ wrote:

"The respect and admiration I had for you, sisi wami, are gone."

DzunaniM68358 clarified:

"These are different projects, my sister. I don’t know about you, but some of us can handle multiple projects without falling apart. Nothing is distracting us—we simply know how to manage our time and priorities."

Nigerian comedian drags Bafana Bafana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a Nigerian comedian and their followers mocking Bafana Bafana on their World Cup loss.

The content creator boldly roasted the national team, joking that they had to return home, and South Africans did not take the mockery lying down.

Source: Briefly News