President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with anti-illegal immigration campaign leaders Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu ahead of the 30 June nationwide marches

The Presidency has confirmed the alleged meeting, with videos and photos circulating widely on social media

The reported talks come as police step up security across South Africa, with organisers insisting the protests will remain peaceful

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Ramaphosa and Ngizwe Mchunu (left) and Ramaphoa with Phakel'umthakathi (right). Images: @NorthWesTimes/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly met with anti-illegal immigration campaign leaders Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu ahead of the nationwide marches planned for 30 June.

Videos and photos claiming to show the meeting started circulating on social media on Tuesday, 30 June. The Presidency has confirmed that the meeting took place on 29 June 2026.

Ramaphosa meets with Mchunu and Ndabandaba ahead of June 30

According to the Presidency, the meeting with Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu was to brief him on the planned protests and assure him that the marches would be peaceful.

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The Presidency said Ramaphosa emphasised that while South Africans have the constitutional right to protest, that right comes with the responsibility to do so peacefully and within the confines of the law.

“Having listened to their concerns, he further stressed that the government is addressing the issue of migration and remains the sole authority responsible for the enforcement of migration laws,” the statement read.

The demonstrations are taking place on the same day as the deadline set by the movement for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. The campaign has drawn widespread attention and sparked debate across the country.

March and March, together with Phakel'umthakathi and Mchunu, have said they will hold peaceful protests in different parts of South Africa. They are calling on the government to take stronger action against illegal immigration and have urged supporters not to engage in violence or damage property.

See video here:

South Africans weigh in

@Siya_Mhlotshane said:

"Now the 5 million rand will be granted march and march soon to be history."

@TamarSussex wrote:

"He’s nervous like every politician in SA . He has no choice but to meet with them."

@TumiMashabela commented:

"Ramaphosa must pump more money and resources into this good initiative."

@di_neyo said:

"Yes our president has his issues but for a president of Africas biggest economy to make time to meet and listen to citizens shows why South Africa is South Africa!"

@phillibecks disagreed:

"Very poor decision from the president."

Police Ministry allocated R600 million for June 30

In preparation for the planned marches, the Police Ministry has deployed thousands of police officers and other security personnel across the country. Authorities have indicated that approximately R600 million has been allocated to policing operations aimed at preventing violence, public disorder and looting during the demonstrations.

Police have repeatedly appealed for calm, warning that anyone found engaging in criminal activity, violence or intimidation will face the full might of the law.

March and March protesters. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Shop owners and street vendors shut down ahead of June 30

Briefly News also reported that Johannesburg inner-city shop owners and street vendors will shut down operations on Tuesday, citing severe anxiety over imminent looting and civil unrest. The preemptive closures come ahead of nationwide June 30 protests organised by a coalition of over 20 civil society groups demanding that all undocumented foreign nationals leave the country. Foreign national vendors, predominantly from Zimbabwe, expressed deep fears for their physical safety.

Source: Briefly News