Police Minister Cachalia warns R600 million diverted from safety for anti-immigrant protest preparations

The government emphasises zero tolerance for criminality or vigilantism during upcoming national protests

Authorities are prepared to call in the defence force if necessary to maintain public order

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Police Minister Cachalia said the government is coughing up millions to keep SA safe during the shutdown. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The preparation for the 30 June anti-immigrant protests will divert R600 million away from community safety and building police stations, Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said on 22 June 2026. He spoke after law enforcement agencies significantly increased operational readiness nationwide to respond to potential violence.

According to News24, Cachalia spoke in Pretoria, where he discussed security plans ahead of the planned marches. Cachalia defended the expenditure but warned that the looming deadline imposed by anti-immigration groups has forced the state to deploy substantial funds to maintain public order.

Firoz Cachalia warns against lawlessness

Cachalia said that the government would not tolerate criminality, intimidation, or the destruction of property during the demonstrations. He said that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape have been identified as law enforcement hotspots. The minister said that the rule of law will prevail and noted that authorities are prepared to request support from the South African National Defence Force if necessary.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane added that the preparations have placed significant pressure on policing resources, which could stretch capacity away from other standard priorities. Cachalia also dismissed social media reports claiming foreign nationals were being transported on buses to Sandton, calling the information inaccurate.

He stated that government policy remains focused on processing undocumented foreign nationals through lawful deportation procedures rather than lawless protest actions. He urged South Africans to reject violence and maintain public order across the entire country. The South African Police Service posted his remarks on its @SAPoliceService X account.

View the tweet here:

Government Warns Against Vigilantism

Similarly, Briefly News reported that acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has warned that the state will not tolerate vigilantism or lawlessness during the planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026. Speaking during a readiness assessment at the Lindela Repatriation Centre alongside other cabinet members, Cachalia instructed police to arrest anyone targeting, intimidating, or assaulting foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News