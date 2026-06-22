Firoz Cachalia and Angie Motshekga coordinate security ahead of the June 30 national shutdown

March and March leader demands government action on illegal immigration or face planned peaceful demonstrations

State officials emphasise readiness to maintain law and order during protests across South Africa

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Firoz Cachalia and Angie Motshekga are going to discuss 30 June. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Murat Sengul/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, and Defence Minister Angie Motshekga held a closed-door meeting on 22 June 2026 to coordinate security plans ahead of the 30 June national shutdown. The high-level briefing took place at the Gauteng Provincial Office to prepare law enforcement for upcoming demonstrations.

According to an official media invitation, Cachalia met with Motshekga to reinforce effective monitoring and ensure adequate law enforcement support. The meeting follows an ultimatum issued by the anti-illegal immigration civic group, March and March, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. The group demanded that the government declare illegal immigration a national disaster and deport undocumented foreigners by 30 June 2026.

View the statement on X here:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma rejects fears of unrest

Ngobese-Zuma stated that the planned demonstrations are intended to be peaceful and denied any intention to incite violence or looting. She criticised the government for anticipating unrest and accused officials of preparing a military response against citizens. However, Ngobese-Zuma maintained that the movement remains resolute and will proceed with the shutdown if the president fails to address their demands.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the June 30 deadline, warning citizens against taking the law into their own hands. Cachalia has instructed provincial commissioners to act without fear or favour against incitement and criminality. While the South African National Defence Force previously dismissed claims of early deployment, the joint ministerial meeting indicates heightened state readiness to maintain law and order and stability during these protests across all nine provinces of South Africa to ensure maximum public safety.

No shutdown: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni rejected the shutdown. Addressing the nation, she said that business would proceed as usual and assured members of the public that there would not be a shutdown. She also warned citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

Source: Briefly News