Firoz Cachalia and Angie Motshekga Meet to Prepare for National Shutdown: Safety Measures in Place
- Firoz Cachalia and Angie Motshekga coordinate security ahead of the June 30 national shutdown
- March and March leader demands government action on illegal immigration or face planned peaceful demonstrations
- State officials emphasise readiness to maintain law and order during protests across South Africa
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The Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, and Defence Minister Angie Motshekga held a closed-door meeting on 22 June 2026 to coordinate security plans ahead of the 30 June national shutdown. The high-level briefing took place at the Gauteng Provincial Office to prepare law enforcement for upcoming demonstrations.
According to an official media invitation, Cachalia met with Motshekga to reinforce effective monitoring and ensure adequate law enforcement support. The meeting follows an ultimatum issued by the anti-illegal immigration civic group, March and March, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. The group demanded that the government declare illegal immigration a national disaster and deport undocumented foreigners by 30 June 2026.
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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma rejects fears of unrest
Ngobese-Zuma stated that the planned demonstrations are intended to be peaceful and denied any intention to incite violence or looting. She criticised the government for anticipating unrest and accused officials of preparing a military response against citizens. However, Ngobese-Zuma maintained that the movement remains resolute and will proceed with the shutdown if the president fails to address their demands.
President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the June 30 deadline, warning citizens against taking the law into their own hands. Cachalia has instructed provincial commissioners to act without fear or favour against incitement and criminality. While the South African National Defence Force previously dismissed claims of early deployment, the joint ministerial meeting indicates heightened state readiness to maintain law and order and stability during these protests across all nine provinces of South Africa to ensure maximum public safety.
No shutdown: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni rejected the shutdown. Addressing the nation, she said that business would proceed as usual and assured members of the public that there would not be a shutdown. She also warned citizens against taking the law into their own hands.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za