Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi addresses viral video of undocumented foreigners in Johannesburg

Kubayi promises government action against unauthorized bus operations involving Malawians

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri offers buses to aid in repatriating Malawians back home

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Mmamoloko Kubayi said government-sanctioned buses did not drop any Malawian off in Joburg. Image: Amos Gumulira/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, responded to the call for answers on 22 June 2026 after a video of undocumented foreign nationals in Newlands, Johannesburg, went viral.

Kubayi tweeted on her @mmkubayi X account in response to a question from a social media user. Rampart said the country must get answers from Kubayi on how buses allegedly filled with Malawians destined for Malawi stopped in Johannesburg.

View Rampart’s tweet here:

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Kubayi provides clarity

Kubayi said that all the buses that departed after Malawians were processed in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, are accompanied by government agents until they cross the border, and none of the buses dropped people off inland. She said the buses which dropped people off in Newlands were operating outside of the ambit of the state. She promised that action would be taken.

“We are sending teams to the area to get the person responsible for the commission of the buses, but also to process the individuals through the government process. This is inhumane and unlawful,” she said.

Kubayi confirmed that the government received reports of foreign nationals being placed in buses and dropped off at various venues.

Read the tweet on X here:

What happened in Newlands?

The Newlands ward councillor posted the video of the undocumented migrants who were found in a shop. She called on members of the community to come together to find a peaceful and non-violent manner of removing the undocoumented foreign nationals. She said she reached out to law enforcement but received no feedback and called for urgent intervention from the government.

Shepherd Bushiri offers helping hand

In a related article, Briefly News reported that controversial pastor and fugitive from South Africa, Shepherd Bushiri, provided an olive branch to the Malawian government. In response to the call for financial aid to repatriate Malawians, Bushiri said that he would donate some buses to assist in repatriation.

Source: Briefly News