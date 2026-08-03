Investigations are underway into the death of a 39-year-old man in Ward 96, Adams Mission, uMbumbulu

The man was reportedly killed after an incident involving a municipal water tanker in the area

The eThekwini Municipality has deployed a team to Adams Mission to visit the affected family and offer support

A man has been killed in uMbumbulu after an incident involving a municipal water tanker. Image: @ReezaySA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Investigations are underway after a 39-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly run over by a municipal water tanker.

The incident happened in Adams Mission, south of Durban, on 3 August 2026. The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed the fatality, which happened in Ward 96 of uMbumbulu.

eThekwini Municipality confirms an investigation is underway

The municipality has since released a statement, extending condolences to the family, friends, and community of the deceased. A team from the municipality has been deployed to Adams Mission to visit the affected family and offer support.

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) has also opened a case following the incident, with a culpable homicide investigation now underway. The eThekwini Municipality confirmed that it is cooperating fully with SAPS and has also initiated its own internal processes in parallel.

The water tanker involved in the incident reportedly sped off. Image: @ReezaySA

Source: Twitter

Video of the incident circulates on social media

Footage of the incident spread rapidly across social media platforms, showing frustrated community members surrounding the water tanker shortly before it drove away from the scene. The municipality appealed to residents and members of the public to stop sharing the video out of respect for the deceased and his family.

The incident has also drawn significant public attention, with questions raised about how a municipal vehicle became involved in a fatal encounter with a community member in the area.

Source: Briefly News