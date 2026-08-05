State prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy testified about a private meeting between former IDAC head Andrea Johnson and ex-Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

Johnson handed her cellphones to protection officers before entering Mchunu's residence on 20 January, later saying the encounter made her uncomfortable

Johnson initially appeared to deny the meeting took place before acknowledging it under questioning at the Madlanga Commission

Senzo Mchunu met with Andrea Johnson. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — State prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy, who testified about suspended National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, has told the Madlanga Commission that former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu expressed a desire to clean up the South African Police Service, particularly its Crime Intelligence division, during a private encounter with former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson.

According to IOL, Ramsamy's testimony followed details that emerged about a meeting held at Mchunu's private residence on 20 January. Before entering the home, Johnson handed her cellphones to her protection officers. She then waited with Mchunu's chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, before the discussion took place.

Johnson's account of the encounter

Johnson has characterised the meeting as a casual introduction rather than a substantive engagement. She told the commission that matters relating to the Political Killings Task Team were not raised during the interaction. She also stated that she instructed Mchunu not to summon her to meetings, explaining that she reports to the Justice Minister and not to the Police Minister.

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However, her handling of the encounter raised questions at the commission. Johnson acknowledged that Nkabinde's presence gave her the "heebie-jeebies," and she later admitted the interaction left her feeling uncomfortable. Her initial testimony appeared to suggest no prior meeting with Mchunu had taken place, a position she subsequently revised when she acknowledged the visit. Johnson also stated she could not recall every detail of what was discussed during the exchange.

Lebeya meeting also raised

The inquiry additionally received information about a separate meeting between Johnson and former Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, though full details of that interaction were not disclosed at this stage of proceedings. Mchunu previously appeared before the Madlanga Commission and denied the allegations made against him.

Andrea Johnson apologises to Brigadier Mokwele

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Johnson's public apology to Brigadier Dineo Mokwele at the Madlanga Commission, where she acknowledged her incorrect assertions regarding Mokwele's qualifications. The implications of this admission raise serious questions about IDAC's investigative methods and the potential consequences for Johnson, who is now facing a possible perjury charge due to conflicting statements made in a separate parliamentary committee.

Source: Briefly News