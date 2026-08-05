Knots Landing star Donna Mills discussed her surprising new OnlyFans venture at age 85

Mills admitted she had no idea what the platform was before her agent was approached with an offer

The actress revealed she has already received some rather unusual requests from her new subscribers, and her supporters encouraged her new career

Donna Mills announced that she has joined OnlyFans. Image: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At 85, Donna Mills is not slowing down. The actress, best known for playing the scheming Abby Cunningham on the beloved 80s soap opera Knots Landing, told Variety on 30 July 2026 about her unexpected new chapter - joining OnlyFans.

Mills was refreshingly candid about her initial confusion when the adult content platform came knocking. "I had no idea. They came to me, and I said to my agent, 'What's OnlyFans?'" she recalled. Her agent's response did give her pause: "They said, 'Well, it's kind of an adults-only kind of thing. Are you sure you want to meet with them?'"

Rather than dismiss it outright, Mills decided to hear them out. The platform reassured her that she had full creative control, telling her: "You don't have to do nakedness. You do it the way you want to do it." That was enough for her to take the leap, and she says she has no regrets. Mills described herself as "sincerely happy to be doing it," energised by the direct connection it gives her with fans.

Donna Mills admitted that she was happy to do OnlyFans as it offered her another opportunity to connect with her fans. Image: CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Donna Mills taps into OnlyFans

The requests that have already landed in her inbox are nothing short of entertaining. Mills, who owns a vineyard, shared one that caught her off guard: a subscriber who wanted footage of her stomping grapes.

"I guess there are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes."

This is not Mills' first foray into content that pushes boundaries. She graced the cover of Playboy in October 1987 and again in November 1989, so the idea of putting herself out there is hardly foreign territory.

The actress also made clear that she refuses to let age define what she can or cannot try. She described feeling as youthful as ever, with her years in no way dampening her appetite for new experiences. Andy Bachman, the CEO of Creators INC., described Donna as "fearless and ahead of her time."

Mills plans to "share moments from my daily life and engage with fans in a more meaningful way," adding that OnlyFans is simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported her throughout her career.

Watch this video from Entertainment Tonight below.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson makes bold career move

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson announcing that she was stepping into a brand-new career.

The actress and producer, who is also the daughter of veteran actress Connie Ferguson, has joined a top real estate agency as their newest agent, and admitted the pivot has been overwhelming.

Source: Briefly News