Prince Kaybee fired shots at Cassper Nyovest on X, demanding the rapper unblock him and meet his boxing requirements

The DJ, who has nicknamed Cassper 'Sasko Sam' and 'Shot Pan', escalated their long-running feud with a scathing post

Cassper previously clapped back at Kaybee, accusing him of hiding behind a keyboard instead of stepping into the ring

Prince Kaybee has called out Cassper Nyovest amid their feud. Image: princekaybee_sa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has turned up the heat on his ongoing feud with Cassper Nyovest, going public on X with a sharp post aimed squarely at the Mama I Made It rapper on Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

The DJ challenged Cassper to meet his requirements for a boxing bout, while also taking a jab at the star over being blocked. "Sasko Sam needs to stop being a b and unblock me, if he can't take the heat on twitter how is he going to stand in the ring with me," Kaybee wrote.

**A Beef Years in the Making**

The tension between the two artists stretches back years, with their back-and-forth consistently grabbing Mzansi's attention. Kaybee has long poked fun at Cassper, dubbing him "Shot Pan" — a dig at his height — and "Sasko Sam", a nickname mocking his appearance. The insults have piled up, with his most recent jab comparing the rapper to a cow with a growth impairment.

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Kaybee also made it clear he is open to fighting a different opponent entirely, suggesting Roberto Carlos as a potential ring rival — provided the financial terms are met. He dismissed Cassper's suggestion of fighting peers like Slik Talk, saying "nobody cares."

Cassper, however, refused to let the latest round of trolling slide. The Mufasa rapper responded by questioning Kaybee's willingness to actually back his words up. "Lol. This woulda been great banter and trolling to sell a fight, but now it's useless. You wanna do everything but fight, you wanna hide behind a keyboard & act smart, but you won't step in the ring 'cause you a scared lil man acting big in a small town," Cassper fired back.

**Mzansi Weighs In**

The post drew plenty of reaction from followers, with opinions divided on who has the upper hand.

@__obakeng was unimpressed with Kaybee's approach: "Ahh wena o lesepa continue trolling, if you hate or nyatsa the bro. Why don't you beat him for free?"

@Godfrey_2011 kept it simple: "Is he too short to fight you though?"

@Simp8000 brought some humour to the financial side of the debate: "He said the 500k is what you'd get for 20 bookings... do you charge 25k? If yes, his saving you 19 hours..."

@RapelangMtl saluted the drama: "Roberto Carlos is insane a ba mo tsebe 🔥🔥😭😂"

With Cassper still having Kaybee blocked and neither side showing signs of backing down, the question of whether this beef will ever make it out of the Twitter timeline and into an actual boxing ring remains very much unanswered.

Source: Briefly News