A KZN groom stole the show at his wedding with an energetic dancing display that left guests in stitches

The bride and groom held microphones and danced together before the officiant stepped in to begin the ceremony

Mzansi viewers said the groom looked like a man who had been waiting his whole life for that moment

A bride and groom melted hearts online after dancing together holding microphones during their wedding ceremony. Image: @anathi1663

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal groom became the talk of Mzansi after a wedding video posted on 3 August 2026 showed him dancing with unbridled joy before his ceremony even began. TikTok user @anathi1663 shared the clip, which captured hearts across South Africa. In it, the bride and groom each hold a microphone and sway together as music fills the venue.

A groom who could not hide his excitement

The mood is light and festive, the kind of energy that sets the tone for a happy marriage. When the officiant finally steps forward with a book to get the ceremony underway, the groom is still in full celebration mode. It was his visible, uncontainable happiness that made viewers stop scrolling. Guests at the wedding were clearly entertained, but the real wave of reaction came from social media. Even the officiant, who stepped in to bring order to proceedings, appeared to be feeling the energy of the room.

Watch the joyful wedding that has Mzansi talking in the TikTok video here.

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Mzansi reacts to the viral wedding moment

Viewers watching the clip said the groom's dancing was not just fun to watch — it felt genuine. Many described it as the look of a man who had been counting down to this very moment for years.

User @danyadevs wrote:

"Masekudansa noMfundisi uvele ubone ukuthi lomshado ubusisekile ❤️ (Let them dance with the pastor, you can clearly see this wedding is blessed)."

User @Nonjabulo Andiswa shared:

"He's been waiting for this moment 🥺❤️."

User @EL💫🌹 added:

"At first I didn't understand ubaba, kodwa now I can see that he's so sweet 🥰 (I didn't understand the man at first, but now I can see he's so sweet)."

User @Asakhe Siteto declared:

"This wedding is approved in heaven 😍!"

User @Thobeka🌻said:

"Love is beautiful though 🥰."

User @Nokcy_Mlambo🇿🇦 joked:

"Sbari we country part 2 🤣."

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Source: Briefly News