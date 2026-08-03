Nandi Okuhle Mnambathi, a South African teacher working in the UAE, opened up about the financial rewards of teaching abroad

She built her mother a house, bought a car in cash, and lived debt-free, all within a short period of time

Nandi warned aspiring expats not to go abroad blindly but to have clear goals before making the move

SA teacher shares how working in the UAE transformed her finances. Image: @Nandi Okuhle Mnambathi

Source: Facebook

A South African teacher has shared a candid account of how working in the United Arab Emirates transformed her financial life. Nandi Okuhle Mnambathi posted her reflections on Facebook on 29 July 2026, a day after revealing the emotional toll of living abroad.

In her post, Nandi described achieving milestones in the UAE that she believed would have taken at least five years to reach had she stayed in South Africa. She completed building a house for her mother, bought a car outright, and managed to live completely debt-free, all in 2024 alone.

The real cost of working abroad

Nandi was careful not to paint an overly rosy picture. She acknowledged that teaching in the UAE comes with emotional, mental, and sometimes physical sacrifices. She noted that the personal cost was real and that she had, at times, lost parts of herself along the way.

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"Teaching in the UAE is not all sunshine and rainbows."

Her message to those considering the move was clear: go with a plan. She urged prospective expats to define their goals, understand what they are giving up, and stay focused on what they are building towards. Without that clarity, she suggested, the sacrifices may not be worth it.

View the Facebook post below:

Nandi's post moves friends and followers

The post drew an outpouring of support on her page from people who know Nandi personally and from strangers who related to her journey.

@Dintle Disebo Sefadi wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️🎊 👏 💐 🥳"

@Bolelang Mbole Nchoma said:

"Congratulations sthandwa ❤️❤️🍹"

@Mhlambi Anna Malehloa asked:

"Congratulations stranger, are you still in the UAE?"

@Sphe Sphesh-Mararah Mantuli wrote:

"Well done and congratulations beautiful 😻"

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Source: Briefly News