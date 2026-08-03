A Nigerian woman filmed a video urging Chidimma Adetshina to abandon her legal battle in South Africa and come home

The woman reminded Chidimma how Nigeria rallied behind her during the Miss SA pageant controversy and promised she would be welcomed back

The video sparked a fierce debate online, with South Africans divided over whether Chidimma should stay or go

A Nigerian woman pleaded with Chidimma Adetshina to return home. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

A Nigerian woman took to social media to share a heartfelt but firm message at Chidimma Adetshina, calling on her to stop fighting the South African legal system and return to Nigeria, where she says the former beauty queen truly belongs.

In the video, shared by @MDNnewss on X on 2 August 2026, the woman expressed visible frustration, telling Chidimma that her continued legal battle was causing embarrassment. She urged Chidimma to embrace her Nigerian identity, reminding her that Nigeria stood by her when the controversy surrounding her Miss South Africa 2024 pageant entry erupted. Her message was clear: Nigeria welcomed you then, and it will welcome you again now.

Chidimma's fight for SA citizenship

Chidimma Adetshina has been at the centre of a long-running legal and identity dispute after Home Affairs launched an investigation into her South African citizenship documents. Born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother who held South African identity documents, Chidimma's eligibility to compete in the Miss South Africa pageant caused an uproar and led to her withdrawal from the competition.

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She went on to represent Nigeria and was crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. Her legal battle against a South African deportation order has continued, with the courts yet to reach a final decision.

Watch the X video that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi reacts to the Nigerian woman's plea

The video left South Africans sharply divided in the comments:

User @MputleFrank said:

"Chidimma is wasting public funds and abusing our judiciary. She's not a South African; she's in South Africa illegally. She must accept and pack her bags and go to Nigeria where she belongs."

User @LukhanyoGantsho observed:

"Imagine a Nigerian fighting to stay in Nigeria? Things that will never happen."

User @Midas_316 joked:

"She doesn't wanna miss out on the soft life of Cape Town."

User @audjai4 wrote:

"I share the same sentiment. This girl should leave SA. She is one of the major reasons those clowns are insulting our great nation."

User @Pikani1 pushed back:

"Leave her alone; let her fight for her citizenship. As far as I'm concerned, she is a South African. Let the courts decide, not your hate!"

User @Aya_Muzi kept it simple:

"Good advice."

3 Briefly News articles about Chidimma Adetshina

Following the revocation of her identity documents over fraudulent maternal claims, Chidimma Adetshina can no longer claim or reapply for South African citizenship.

In response to social media calls for her to leave the country, Chidimma Adetshina stated that South Africa is the only home she has ever known and declared she will continue fighting to remain in the country.

In another Briefly News article, Chidimma Adetshina shared that her Miss SA contest journey was an awful experience as local citizens called for her removal.

Source: Briefly News