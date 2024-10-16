The reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, is preparing to jet off to the 73rd Miss Universe beauty pageant

The contest will return to Mexico on November 17th, after the country last hosted it in 2007

Chidimma's excitement warmed up many social media user's hearts, who showed her support

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is busy preparing for the global beauty contest. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Nigeria's reigning queen, Chidimma, might have been crying a few weeks back after her entry in the Miss South Africa contest led to alleged skeletons in the closet coming to light.

The mother shared her preparation to represent her father's country of birth, Nigeria, at the upcoming Miss Universe contest on her Instagram page under the user handle chichi_vanessa.

The contest will see 130 women from across the globe representing their countries on her Instagram under the user handle @chichi_vanessa.

Chidimma shared her preparedness

The beauty queen, who received a lot of love from Nigeria following an uproar from South Africans who refused to allow her to participate in the Miss SA contest, shared an update post on Instagram, inviting Nigerians to go on the preparation journey with her.

Watch the video clip below:

Social media users show Chidimma support

After seeing the beauty queen's post, the internet community rallied behind the beauty queen, showing her love and support ahead of the global contest.

User @Joy_live advised:

"Please keep practising behind the scenes and don’t post anything concerning our preparation; let them keep talking and guessing until you travel for the Miss Universe journey. Thank you 🙏."

User @princessjoyagbozi said:

"Nigerians hope y’all are ready to VOTE oooo, and also, post her wella. Make nobody dull o abeg 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😍😍😍😍."

User @mondlanecheila predicted:

"For the first time in history, Nigeria will win Miss Universe, fly Chidi❤️🔥🔥🔥."

User @buddy_k_steaurt added:

"The rejected stone turned OUT to be best; much love from Malawi."

User @iferomajero commented:

"So beautiful, my queen, please Ma, try getting a very good coach to help you with your catwalk for the swimsuit ND evening gown performance, u have very strong contenders this year. Victory is your already 🔥🔥."

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma opens up about pulling out of Miss SA

In another Briefly News article, Chidimma Adesthina shared that the Miss SA contest journey was an awful experience as local citizens were calling for her removal.

The mom shared that her name might have been why locals wanted her off the contest, even though she was born in the country.

