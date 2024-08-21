Citizens are reading between the lines of Department of Home Affairs documentation that contains findings of the case

A user on X has stated from what she’s read, the woman whose identity was stolen was the one born in 2001, not Chidimma

The debate essentially sees users guessing whether she is 23 or 32 years of age

Mzanzi has keenly followed the Chidimma Adetshina false identification case, and now their attention turns to her age and whether she is, in fact, the age she claims to be.

How old are you now? 23 or 32?

Earlier this week, the department uncovered that Adetshina’s mother might have assumed the identity of a South African woman who was listed in the national population register in Tshwane by her mother in 1982.

The South African woman applied for an ID in 1995. However, when she returned to collect it three months later, she discovered it had been issued in Johannesburg at a different office than where she had initially applied.

Furthermore, when she attempted to register her child’s birth in 2001, it was found that another child’s name, Adetshina, had already been registered under her ID number.

The above information reported by IOL has led to an online debate about Adetshina’s age.

Inserts from the department’s findings

“The child that was registered was Chidimma Adetshina. The information shared by the family of the lady whose ID was stolen in Tshwane matches the details contained in the department’s records.

“Adetshina’s mother was issued with the Promotion of Administrative Justice letter on August 7. Her response to this letter will determine the final decision that the department will take in relation to the ID she is currently carrying,”

Users guess Chidimma’s age

@Alicemakochieng supports the claim of the X user:

"You're correct. So Chidimma is way older than her supposed 23 years. She wasn't born in 2001, that's when the original ID owner discovered a child had been registered under her stolen ID."

@BongsLo1 says the clue to her age is in her hands:

"She is 40. Look at her hands."

@katli_mathule feels confident of the age, with the new information at hand:

"Chidimma Adetshina is 32 years old."

@VictorGreatree agrees:

"Bathi, she's 32, my sista."

Home Affairs to cancel Chidimma Adetshina’s South African ID

Briefly News reported that the Department of Home Affairs is likely to revoke Chidimma Adetshina’s South African ID document as investigations into her case progress. During a media briefing outside of Parliament, the department mentioned that her ID might be fraudulent if it is confirmed that her mother had stolen another person’s identity.

South Africans applauded Home Affairs’ efforts, with many demanding her arrest if she remains in the country.

