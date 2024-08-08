Chaos erupted on social media as the Department of Home Affairs revealed the evidence they found regarding Chidimma's citizenship

The department released a statement confirming that Chidimma's mother might have committed identity theft

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the evidence

Chaos has erupted on social media regarding the Miss SA finalist Chidimma's identity as the Department of Home Affairs shared their evidence and findings regarding her and her mother.

Home Affairs finds evidence that Chidimma's mother committed identity fraud

The Department of Home Affairs turned social media upside down on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, after revealing to the public that they had found crucial evidence regarding Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's mother's identity.

Home Affairs revealed in the statement they released that Chidimma's mother committed identity fraud, resulting in an innocent South African mother's identity being stolen and her not being able to register her child.

This investigation came after many South Africans on social media questioned the identity of the 23-year-old Miss SA finalist.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the statement on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Home Affairs Department has confirmed that there is prima facie indications of fraud committed by #ChidimmaAdetshina's mother. The is also indications of identity theft. Charges pending for all implicated."

SA reacts to the new evidence against Chidimma's mother

Shortly after sharing the statement, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here is what they had to say about the matter:

@M_o_n_d_z commented:

"I prayed for days like this."

@TtzMog questioned:

"This is so disturbing how many innocent mothers are victims of this fraud?"

@OathKatekani responded:

"And they said people are just being xenophobic."

@MakweM_SA replied:

"We knew it and we fought."

@Linge_lalu wrote:

"She should've just pulled out."

@IsraelMoukangwe said:

"This is just tip of the iceberg! When South Africans speak out they are always labelled xenophobic by politicians, media and so called celebs. There’s surely more corruption at home affairs and borders."

@xolilebobe replied:

"Where are those who said South Africans are xenophobic? If the home affairs can dig deeper into those citizenships that were given in the early 2000s, many more cases like these will appear."

PA investigates Miss SA contestant

In another story, Briefly News reported about Patriotic Alliance pursuing legal avenues to investigate Chidimma Adetshina.

The Patriotic Alliance plans to file a court interdict preventing Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the competition. According to IOL, the party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, is concerned that Adetshina has not clarified her citizenship. He said conflicting reports about her mother's citizenship have made the controversy challenging to subside.

