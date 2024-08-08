Gayton McKenzie has welcomed Home Affairs' preliminary findings into Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's citizenship amid a probe

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced that prima facie evidence suggested that Adetshina's mother was involved in fraud

The Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister took to social media to call for stern action to follow in the dramatic saga

Gayton McKenzie welcomed Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber's announcement in the Chidimma Adetshina citizenship probe. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and @chichi_vanessa

JOHANNESBURG — The Miss South Africa (SA) saga continues, with Home Affairs dropping a bombshell amid a probe into finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's citizenship.

Minister Leon Schreiber announced late on Wednesday night that Home Affairs had arrived at an explosive revelation.

Gayton McKenzie hails Home Affairs findings

That is as prima facie evidence suggested that Adetshina's alleged Mozambiquan mother was involved in an identity theft 23 years ago.

Schreiber said these details came to light after the scope of the probe initiated at the behest of the Miss SA Organisation broadened beyond verifying the Miss SA 2024 finalist's identity.

The bombshell announcement sent shockwaves through social media, causing an already gigantic can of worms to explode.

The news, among others, appeased Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who's been taking flak for his supposedly presumptuous and clumsy sentiments.

He has been accused of spewing alleged xenophobic sentiments, a notion that derived McKenzie an Afrophobe bigot labelling in a recent TimesLIVE column.

Taking to his X account at the same time as Schreiber's announcement, McKenzie enthusiastically welcomed the news.

"Our next step is to find the South African mother who suffered because her child’s identity was stolen. Thank you Minister @Leon_Schreib," he wrote.

McKenzie called for stern action to ensure that those involved in an alleged identity fraud scheme are held accountable.

"Let’s blow open this whole racket and arrest should surely follow."

Gayton McKenzie's reply to insult causes alarm

In another recent development, Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie issued a stern warning to a journalist who had rubbed him up the wrong way, which some have interpreted as a cryptic message — or threat.

It played out on social media, where the minister has been a hit of late, for the good and not-so-good. On the latter, McKenzie seems to have become a target of heated opinion pieces in columns.

