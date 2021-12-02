Many South Africans are lamenting another robbery that happened in Soweto where a petrol service station was hit

Social media reports indicate that a gang of 15 men bombed a cash safe in Meadowlands, Soweto earlier this week

Social media users are unhappy with the offence and some warn that such offences will increase as it’s time for the Christmas holidays

Members of the South African Police Service are working around the clock to solve a case of a robbery that took place in Soweto. Social media reports indicate that a gang of 15 men bombed a money safe at a petrol service station in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Looking at a number of pictures shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday. It remains unclear if there were any casualties during the crime but South Africans are not happy with the incident.

Looking at the reactions, some people argue that these crimes will become prevalent as the country approaches the Christmas holidays. Abramjee captioned the images:

“Meadowlands Soweto (M&M Service Station) in the early hours of this morning: Safe bombed. Gang of 15 men."

A petrol service station was bombed in Soweto by a gang of 15 men. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Wellness2022 said:

“Yeses. How did they know there is a safe mara?”

@NeutralNuts said:

“To fill up 50-55lt tank is around R900+. Where do businesses keep their money? No mattresses available.”

@Poodleiam said:

“A gang of 15, who saw them? I hope no lives were lost, I swear our townships are regressing at super speed.”

@Love1Luv4All said:

“They will keep coming back for more. Government should just hand death sentence to anyone caught in these kinds of acts.”

@ChiefNgoni said:

“Someone skipped his weekly protection fee. It's an act of hooliganism. If you miss paying protection fees they target your business. Doing business in a township is very very risky.”

@Vaneela6 said:

“Christmas is around the corner. So, we will see lots of this happening.”

Source: Briefly.co.za