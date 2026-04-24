KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli paid a visit to the Monswamy family to offer condolences and support following the horrific killing of seven relatives in Newark

The victims, four women and three men, were abducted during a home invasion before being murdered and their bodies dumped in a veld in Melmoth

The case has sent shockwaves in South Africa, with the government and police pledging justice and ongoing support for the grieving family

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli comforts a relative of the Monswamy family. Image: ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

NEWARK — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has visited the grieving Monswamy family in the wake of one of the province’s most devastating and brutal mass killings, which claimed the lives of seven family members in Newark on the North Coast.

The Premier’s office confirmed that the visit formed part of an ongoing commitment by the provincial government to offer comfort, solidarity, and practical support to the bereaved family during this period of profound grief. The visit also served as a powerful gesture of unity with a community left shaken and traumatised by the horrific incident.

Premier Ntuli reiterated the government’s firm stance on violent crime, stressing that authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“No effort will be spared in ensuring accountability and justice for the victims and their families,” the Premier’s office said.

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Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared information on the Premier's visit on his X account:

A family torn apart by violence

The tragedy unfolded on the night of Tuesday, 21 April 2026, when suspects allegedly broke into the Monswamy family home. Four women and three men, aged between 20 and 83, were reportedly held up and robbed before being abducted from their residence.

According to police reports, the victims were tied up and forced into a vehicle belonging to the family. They were then driven approximately 150 kilometres away to a remote area in Melmoth, where they were later killed. Their bodies were only discovered on the morning of Thursday, 23 April 2026, after suspects led police to the scene in what authorities described as a deeply disturbing breakthrough in the investigation.

Police have confirmed that one of the victims was also subjected to sexual assault during the ordeal. Authorities have not released further graphic details, but have described the entire incident as exceptionally violent and deeply distressing.

Several suspects have since been arrested in connection with the killings, with police continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the attack. Law enforcement officials say more charges are expected as the case develops.

Premier Thami Ntuli speaking to the Monswamy family during his visit with the grieving relatives. Image: ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Relative of the Monswamy family speaks out

Briefly News reported that a close relative said that the family was struggling to make sense of the gruesome incident. The niece of Allen Monswamy, one of the victims, said that he was her father's only brother and they always spent weekends together. They are also shocked by the alleged involvement of one of the suspects, who was employed by Allen. His brother, Ronnie, said that he treated his employees well. When they closed up for Christmas, he threw a good year-end party for them and maintained good relations.

Source: Briefly News