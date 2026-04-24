KWAZULU-NATAL— The relatives of the Monswamy family, seven of whom were brutally killed on 21 April 2026 in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, are devastated by the loss, which has left them traumatised.

The Monswamys were massacred. Images: Eesruf Veiligheids Groep Reaksie-span/ Facebook and Tetra Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to SABC News, a family relative said that the family was struggling to make sense of the gruesome incident. The niece of Allen Monswamy, one of the victims, said that he was her father's only brother and they always spent weekends together. They are also shocked by the alleged involvement of one of the suspects, who was employed by Allen. His brother, Ronnie, said that he treated his employees well. When they closed up for Christmas, he threw a good year-end party for them and maintained good relations.

What happened to the Monswamy family?

According to KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, the suspects gained forced entry into the house. The suspects tied the victims up with a rope, and one of them allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman before loading them onto Allen's vehicle. They drove 200 kilometres from Newark to Melmoth. The suspect allegedly raped the 28-year-old again before robbing them of cash. After withdrawing money from their accounts, three of the victims were shot to death, and the other four victims were stabbed to death.

The domestic worker of the family alerted authorities to their disappearance when she reported for work on 22 April. After noticing that the house had been broken into, she called the police. The three suspects were arrested. The suspects confessed to the murders and rapes. They said they stole R3,000 from the victims.

Source: Briefly News