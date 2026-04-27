KWAZULU-NATAL– The KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thami Ntuli, praised the efforts and collaborative work of the police and the community after three suspects were arrested for the murder of seven Monswamy family members in Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thami Ntuli spoke about the investigation of the Monswamy massacre. Image: Thami Ntuli

Source: Facebook

Ntuli was speaking after the funeral of the seven Monswamy members who were brutally murdered after they were kidnapped from their home in Newark on 21 April 2026. According to Newzroom Afrika, Ntuli confirmed that one of the suspects was working for the family. He observed that the manner in which the crime was executed shows that it was planned.

Ntuli praises collaboration

Ntuli said he was encouraged by the work of the South African Police Service, the private security companies, and Community Policing Forums. He said that when the news broke out, they started searching all over, and the use of technology assisted in tracking the suspects down after a cellphone led to the breakthrough in the case. Ntuli remarked that the collaboration between community safety structures, private security, and traditional leaders is crucial to the end of violent crime in the country.

View a post about Ntuli's attendance at the funeral on Facebook here:

What happened to the Monswamy family?

The family of Allen Monswamy, including Allen, his wife, Sandy, their children Shamaria and Kraidon, and three of their relatives, was brutally murdered after they were kidnapped from their home. Allen's daughter was raped by one of the suspects before they were transported to Melmoth in Allen's vehicle.

When they arrived, the suspect raped Allen's daughter again before robbing the family members of money from their accounts. The suspects then stabbed three and fatally shot four of them before dumping their bodies 150 kilometres away. The suspects were arrested days later and appeared before the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on 24 April.

Source: Briefly News