JEFFREYS BAY, EASTERN CAPE— An Afrikaner member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has defended party president Julius Malema against allegations that he hates white people and wants to kill them. Christiaan Hendrik Nicolaas Carstens said Malema was fighting white supremacy, not white people.

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Hendrik Carstens said Julius Malema was not racist. Images: Cde Christiaan Carstens/ Facebook and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to IOL, Carstens said that the claim that the EFF hates white people is not true and emphasised that the party fights against white monopoly capital. He added that only poor white people and white patriots can understand the struggles of black people. Carsten said that he was tired of allegations that Malema, who was recently sentenced to five years imprisonment after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm, hates white people.

He added that there was a misunderstanding surrounding the struggle chant “Kill the Boer”, which Malema has faced criticism for constantly singing during EFF rallies and events. Carstens remarked that the chant remains relevant because of colonialism and capitalism’s legacy.

Hendrik Carstens defends EFF membership

Carstens also said that he has faced criticism, insults and was also attacked for being a member of the EFF. He added that he received death threats directed towards him and his loved ones. However, he loves the EFF deeply. Carstens, who graduated from Nelson Mandela University with an honours degree in Political and Conflict Studies, said that he joined the Red Berets because he believed that the party’s policies and ideologies would develop South Africa and unite Africa. He added that he was elected to the Kouga/Koukamma Sub-region Command Team and was co-opted to the province’s Provincial Command Team in 2025.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News