MAPHOPHE, LIMPOPO– South Africans condemned the horrific rape of a 22-month-old toddler in Maphophe village in the Vhembe District, Limpopo.

A little girl was raped. Image: globalmoments

Source: Getty Images

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the victim's mother reported the incident to the police after she noticed on 5 May 2026 that her daughter had a swollen knee and was unable to stand. Crime activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted about the incident on his @abramjee X account. The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where tests uncovered that she had been sexually assaulted.

Limpopo SAPS condemns the incident

The Provincial Commissioner, General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident and said that it is the duty of the police to speak for her through action. She confirmed that a case of rape was opened and transferred to the Giyani Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

View the post on X here:

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A similar incident happened in Botlokwa when a three-year-old child was raped, allegedly by a scholar transport driver, in October 2025. The toddler complained to her grandmother that she was in pain. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had been raped.

South Africans condemned the incident

Netizens commenting on X were livid that the little girl was sexually abused.

Bullz said:

“This is absolutely heartbreaking and sickening. Justice must be swift for this innocent child. Praying for her full recovery and that the monster responsible is caught soon.”

D said:

“This is absolutely sickening. A 22-month-old baby? Pure evil. Praying they catch this monster quickly and throw the book at him.”

Nondaba said:

“Kids are where everyone should draw the line!”

Mokone was shattered.

“We love amongst animals.”

Source: Briefly News