South Africans have called for action after a three-year-old child was reportedly raped in Limpopo

The incident happened in Botlokwa, after a scholar transport driver who transported her to creche allegedly violated her

South Africans were fuming at the incident, and some called for the reinstatement or the death sentence for such cases, as no arrests have been made

BOTLOKWA, LIMPOPO — No arrests were made after a three-year-old child was raped, allegedly by a scholar transport driver in Botlokwa, Limpopo.

According to SABC News, the driver allegedly transported her to the Creche when the incident happened. The toddler started complaining to her grandmother that she was in pain. The grandmother rushed her to the hospital, where she was examined. The doctors confirmed that she had been raped.

Grandmother shaken by the incident

The grandmother was devastated by the rape and said that she thought her grandchild was safe at the creche. She said that although the police assisted the family, the family has not received counselling. The victim is currently recovering in the hospital.

Rape cases in 2025

A community in Limpopo took action after a nine-year-old informed them that her 18-year-old brother was allegedly sexually abusing her. Members of the Lwandlamuni village acted against the suspect, allegedly calling his younger sister into the house where he sexually abused her. The community apprehended the suspect on 20 August 2025 and took him to the police station, where he was arrested.

Phethe Simiao, who was convicted of raping and murdering Amantle Sename in Soweto in 2024, was sentenced to two life sentences at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 1 September 2025. Sename's body was found in Simiao's shack in Orlando in October 2204. He escaped and was arrested two days later.

A Soweto serial rapist was arrested after he went on a 17-year crime spree of rape and housebreaking. The suspect was linked to 35 rape cases and was arrested in September 2025 at his home in Diepkloof.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on X were angry, and some called for the death penalty.

S'pakpaku said:

"All in the name of the best constitution in the world. Scrap that thing and bring back the death penalty."

Molefe Kamo said:

"This is tragic. We live amongst devils. I just become weak when I see such news."

Proudly Xdenophobic said:

"Every kids' scholar transport should be mandated to have dash cams, and every parent should have access to it via a simple app."

Original said:

"She was probably excited to go to creche and see her teacher and friends, only to be brutalised by a monster."

Stylecandyofficial said:

"Bring back harsher punishments because this is getting out of hand."

Pastor sentenced for raping a minor

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an Edenburg, Free State, pastor was sentenced for raping a minor. The pastor was found guilty of raping the victim multiple times from 2019 to 2022.

The victim, who was the pastor's stepdaughter, told her mother about the incidents. The mother opened a case against her husband, who was arrested.

