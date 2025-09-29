Two children who are in primary school were arrested after they were accused of allegedly raping a grade five learner

The boys are expected to appear before the Temba Magistrates Court after the incident happened at a school in the area

South Africans were shattered at the alleged incident, and some commented on the lack of discipline prevalent among children

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A grade 5 learner was allegedly raped by two primary school learners. Image: Justin Paget

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST — South Africans were shaken after two children aged 11 and 13 were arrested for allegedly raping a grade five learner in the North West. The incident happened at the Mmatsheko Primary School.

According to SABC News, other learners from the school witnessed alleged sexual activity between the two boys and the grade 5 learner. They then reported the incident to the school-based support team. The school reached out to the social worker, parents, and guardians.

The learners reportedly admitted that they engaged in sexual acts during a school-governing board meeting. The buses are expected to appear on 30 September 2025. They were supposed to appear on 19 September, but the matter was postponed.

A Grade 5 girl was raped in the North West. Image: Elva Etienne

Source: Getty Images

Stories about rape

A four-year-old was buried in Eldorado Park on 19 August 2025 after she was allegedly raped and killed by her father. The police found her father in a small shack with her and her older brother. She was covered in bruises and was rushed to the hospital, where she died. The father and her mother were arrested.

A nine-year-old disclosed that she was sexually abused by her brother in the Lwandlamuni village in Limpopo. Her brother, the 18-year-old suspect, was arrested and appeared before the court on 1 September 2025.

Convicted rapist and murderer Phethe Simiao was sentenced to two life sentences at the Johannesburg High Court on 1 September. Simiao was found guilty of raping and murdering six-year-old Amantle Samane, who was found dead in his shack in Soweto in October 2024.

South Africans comment

Netizens commenting on Facebook condemned the incident.

Cherry Marie Goodale asked:

"How did they know about sexual activity and what exactly goes on there at that young age? Check the household."

Gerald Erasmus said:

"Parents must also be investigated."

Lucy Ferrao said:

"Children act out what they are exposed to over and over. Social services need to get involved."

Patricia Pecci Lovergal said:

"I've heard adults bragging about raping young girls, and some were their young female relatives visiting for holidays. It's been happening for years."

Tshepo Molete said:

"Learning from their elders."

Alleged Soweto rapist arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an alleged serial rapist was arrested in September 2025 at his home in Diepkloof. This was after he was connected to over 230 rape cases.

The man's reign of terror began in 2008 when he targeted victims between the ages of 15 and 55 in Gauteng and the North West. He is facing 35 counts of rape, 22 charges of robbery, and other charges.

Source: Briefly News