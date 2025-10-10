The South African Police Service in Limpopo is on a manhunt for suspects who robbed a cross-border bus and killed some of its passengers

The incident happened on the N1 near Mokopane, and a woman was among those who were killed during the incident

South Africans were horrified and mortified by the incident and have called for the authorities to apprehend the suspects speedily

MOKOPANE, LIMPOPO — A little girl lost her mother after robbers attacked a bus en route to Zimbabwe from Johannesburg on the N1 in Limpopo on 8 October 2025. In the ensuing chaos, two people were shot and killed.

According to IOL, a group of armed robbers was part of a 60-seater bus with 54 passengers travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe. The bus departed from Power House bus station in Johannesburg and picked up passengers in Ekurhuleni and Tsheane as it travelled towards its destination.

Robbery on the N1

Eight kilometers from the Nyl Plaza tollgate, two male passengers suddenly produced firearms and pointed them at the passengers. The suspects robbed the passengers and took their cellphones and an undisclosed sum of money. During the robbery, one of the passengers tried to disarm the suspects, and others joined him.

A struggle ensued as the suspects fired several shots inside the bus. The 30-year-old man was fatally shot, and a female passenger was also fatally wounded. A vehicle, which was allegedly following the bus, stopped behind it. The attackers entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police condemn the incident

The South African Police Service confirmed that two cases of armed robbery and murder have been opened, and no arrests have been made. The province's Commissioner General Thembi Hsdebe condemned the incident and said that a task team has been established to track the suspects down.

Recent robberies in 2025

The South African Police Service disarmed and arrested a naked man in Cape Town, Western Cape, for grabbing a gun from a police officer nd firing it. The incident happened in the CBD on 3 September 2025.

An e-hailing driver was robbed in Philippi, and the incident was caught on CCTV footage. The incident happened on 5 September, and the footage shows how the suspect robbed the driver of his cellphone and cash.

South Africans hurt

Netizens sharing their opinion on Facebook were devastated.

Nso Vo Monweg said:

"It's definitely some South Africans targeting foreigners."

Sipho Smbokwe said:

"I think there is a target they wanted. Why specifically on this bus?"

Lesedi Section Sere said:

"It's a lesson that sometimes to play the hero comes with brutal consequences."

Mosima Monareng Mphela said:

"It's high time for all passenger transport companies to have a manifesto to register every passenger using IDs and fingerprints. Parliament must gazette the law."

