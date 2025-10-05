Bronkhorstspruit Tavern Shooting Leaves Five Dead, Six Wounded

A mass shooting at a Tavern has left five people dead and six others injured in Bronkhorstspruit, East Pretoria

The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery

Gunmen allegedly opened fire at the tavern in Dunusa, Extension 10, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 October 2025. Police have opened an investigation into the incident for murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

The story is still developing.

Source: Briefly News