Bronkhorstspruit Tavern Shooting Leaves Five Dead, Six Wounded
- A mass shooting at a Tavern has left five people dead and six others injured in Bronkhorstspruit, East Pretoria
- It is alleged that gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Dunusa, Extension 10, on Sunday morning, 5 October 2025
- The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery
Five people have been shot and killed in a tavern shooting in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit. Six others sustained injuries.
Mass tavern shooting leaves 5 dead
Gunmen allegedly opened fire at the tavern in Dunusa, Extension 10, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 October 2025. Police have opened an investigation into the incident for murder, attempted murder, and robbery.
The story is still developing.
Source: Briefly News
