Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker is confident his side can finally break their winless streak against Kaizer Chiefs when they clash in the Carling Knockout Round of 16 on Sunday.

The encounter at DHL Stadium will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams across all competitions, with the Glamour Boys having come out on top in each of the previous four fixtures. Their most recent encounter saw Amakhosi secure a 2-0 victory in the Premier Soccer League earlier this season.

Despite Chiefs’ dominance in the head-to-head record, Barker believes his team is ready to turn the tide and make a strong statement in front of their home fans.

“Cup competitions are always exciting, and the Carling Knockout is another opportunity for us to challenge for silverware,” Barker said via the club’s media team. “It’s great to be playing at home first and against a team like Kaizer Chiefs. The mood in the camp is positive — we’ve prepared well, and the boys are showing a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”

The Stellies mentor will be hoping his side’s attacking rhythm and home advantage can propel them into the quarterfinals, as they look to build on their growing reputation as one of the most competitive sides in South African football.

Source: Briefly News