Marumo Gallants pulled off a historic upset, defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 7–6 on penalties to eliminate last season’s finalists from the Carling Knockout Cup and record their first-ever win over the Tshwane giants.

New signing Reisinho made the bench for the first time and was later introduced in the second half, while Keanu Cupido returned to the starting lineup.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, largely through the energetic Tashreeq Matthews, Sundowns struggled to turn their control into genuine scoring chances.

After the break, the visitors pushed harder, with Khuliso Mudau narrowly missing the target before Arthur Sales saw his deflected shot flash just wide moments later.

Their best opportunity came in the 65th minute when Washington Arubi produced a fine save to deny Aubrey Modiba, while Malibongwe Khoza blazed the rebound over the bar.

Sundowns thought they had taken the lead soon after, but Ibrahim Rayners’ strike was ruled out for offside. Teboho Mokoena then came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock with a header that struck the crossbar in the 80th minute.

The drama continued late on when Gallants were reduced to ten men, Reisinho receiving a red card just six minutes into his debut.

In the end, Gallants held firm through extra time and triumphed in the shootout, sealing a memorable victory that will go down as one of the biggest shocks of the season.

