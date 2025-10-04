Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has praised Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s belief and confidence after the young defender’s sensational strike sealed the Buccaneers’ place in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals.

Mbokazi produced an 88th-minute thunderbolt to hand Pirates a 1-0 victory over Siwelele at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 20-year-old captain, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being promoted from the DStv Diski Challenge midway through last season, continues to impress both for club and country.

Known for his composure and strength at the back, Mbokazi has already drawn comparisons to former Pirates star Mbulelo ‘Old John’ Mabizela — and his latest goal will only fuel those parallels.

Ouaddou said he wasn’t surprised by the strike, crediting Mbokazi’s self-belief and shooting power.

“I’m not surprised about his goal because he has a very strong shot — he shows it many times in training,” Ouaddou told iDiski Times. “He decided to shoot from 30 or 40 yards and showed his quality. You can’t do that if you don’t trust yourself or believe in your ability. It’s a goal that gave joy to the whole team and fans, and it shows that danger in our side can come from anywhere — not only the forwards.”

Mbokazi’s rise continues as he joins Hugo Broos’ 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

