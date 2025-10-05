Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has addressed the confusion surrounding the goalkeeper substitution involving Fiacre Ntwari and Bruce Bvuma before the team’s penalty shootout loss to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout.

The Glamour Boys were defeated 5-4 on penalties by the Stellies after the 120 minutes of play at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town ended in a goalless draw on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The game was Ntwari's first star for the Soweto giants since November 2024, and he kept a clean sheet over 90 minutes plus extra time.

The Rwandan international made a crucial save of the first spot kick, but misses from Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons ultimately handed Stellenbosch FC the win.

Kaze on Ntwari's sub refusal

Kaze and the technical team decided to sub Bvuma on for the penalty shootout, but Ntwari felt he's good enough and confident to be the hero for Amakhosi.

“I believe situations like that are best handled internally,” he said.

“He [Ntwari] told us he felt confident to continue and wanted to take responsibility for the penalty to help the team.

"His intentions were good, even if the execution wasn’t what we expected. It’s something we’ll discuss and address within the group.

"We move forward from this and focus on preparing for the next matches.”

