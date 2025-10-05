The South Africa U20 national team will be hoping to build on their emphatic 5-0 victory over New Caledonia when they face the USA in their decisive FIFA U20 World Cup Group E clash at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile, on Sunday at 10pm (SA time).

After a narrow 1-0 defeat to France in their opening match, Raymond Mdaka’s side bounced back impressively to keep their qualification hopes alive. However, they now face their biggest challenge yet — a high-flying USA side who have already secured a place in the last 16 after thrashing New Caledonia 9-1 and defeating France 3-0. The Americans top the group with six points and are considered one of the tournament favourites.

Despite the dominant win in their previous outing, Mdaka admitted that his team could have done even better in front of goal, acknowledging that goal difference and goals scored might play a key role in determining who advances to the knockout stage.

“Now we’re sitting on three points, and we’ll forget about New Caledonia,” said Mdaka. “We might still have a chance to go through as one of the best third-placed teams. The USA are a very good team, and we’ll need to be disciplined and organised in our structure to get a result. It will be a tough game, but we’ll sit down with the technical team to plan our approach carefully.”

Amajita currently have an edge over Egypt, who finished their group campaign with three points and a -2 goal difference, placing third behind hosts Chile, who advanced based on their superior fair play (conduct) score. A draw or a win against the USA could be enough to see South Africa progress to the Round of 16, depending on other results.

