Amajita sealed their place in the knockout stage of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup after securing a crucial 2-1 victory over the USA in their decisive Group E clash at Estadio El Teniente on Sunday.

The USA initially took the lead through Noah Cobb before a Joshua Wynder own goal levelled matters for South Africa. Gomolemo Kekana then struck the decisive winner to seal a 2-1 victory, propelling Amajita to second place in Group E — level on six points with leaders USA, while France trailed behind after three matches.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News