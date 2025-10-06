Amajita March Into U20 World Cup Knockout Stage After Impressive Win Over USA
Amajita sealed their place in the knockout stage of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup after securing a crucial 2-1 victory over the USA in their decisive Group E clash at Estadio El Teniente on Sunday.
The USA initially took the lead through Noah Cobb before a Joshua Wynder own goal levelled matters for South Africa. Gomolemo Kekana then struck the decisive winner to seal a 2-1 victory, propelling Amajita to second place in Group E — level on six points with leaders USA, while France trailed behind after three matches.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
