South Africa's under-20 side have registered their first win at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Chile

Amajita thrashed New Caledonia in their second group stage match after losing their first match against France

The victory over New Caledonia sets a new record for South Africa in the history of the under-20 FIFA World Cup

South Africa has secured their first win at the ongoing Under-20 FIFA World Cup in Chile after thrashing New Caledonia 5-0 in their second group game.

The Amajita triumphed in the early hours of Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua.

Lone strikes from Siviwe Nkwali, Shakeel April, and Lazola Maku, along with a brace from Siviwe Magidigidi, handed Raymond Mdaka’s side a well-deserved win over the World Cup debutants.

Coach Mdaka made several changes to his starting XI, introducing Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi and Magidigidi in place of Kutlwano Letlhaku and Jody Ah Shene from their previous match, which they lost 2-1 to France.

Amajita thrash New Caledonia at World Cup

In the opening minutes, South Africa dominated possession while New Caledonia relied on long balls that failed to trouble the defence.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Nkwali met Langelihle Phili’s delivery with a powerful header to put South Africa ahead.

They wasted no time adding the second goal as April converted a penalty in the 34th minute, awarded after Magidigidi was fouled in the box.

Magidigidi extended the lead just two minutes before the half-time whistle after being set up by Vilakazi, ensuring Amajita went into the break with a commanding 3-0 advantage.

South Africa resumed the second half with the same intensity, dictating possession and keeping goalkeeper Noa Muller under constant pressure.

In the 52nd minute, Magidigidi doubled his tally for the match, calmly finishing from another assist from Vilakazi.

With just ten minutes left to play, substitute Maku sealed the victory with a powerful long-range shot that made it 5-0.

Amajita set new record in Chile

Amajita’s dominant win over New Caledonia made history as it became South Africa’s biggest-ever victory at the U-20 World Cup and only their second win in the competition, with their first being a 2-0 triumph over Honduras in 2009.

The win lifted South Africa to third place in the group standings with three points, level with France, which had earlier suffered a 3-0 defeat to the USA. Thanks to the tie-breaker rules, the Amajita now hold the pole position among the best third-placed teams.

They now have a chance to improve their record further in their final group game against Group E leaders USA at the Estadio El Teniente on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Source: Briefly News