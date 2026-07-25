A video of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini dancing at his traditional wedding celebration went viral on TikTok on 22 July 2026

The footage captured the Zulu king and Queen Sihle Mdluli at a nighttime ceremony held at a rural homestead

South Africans flooded the comments to defend the king's right to celebrate and enjoy his own wedding

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King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was filmed dancing joyfully alongside his new wife, Queen Sihle Mdluli, at their traditional wedding celebration on 22 July 2026. The video, posted by TikTok user @ingane.yomtwana, quickly spread across the platform and sparked a wave of conversation among South Africans.

King Misuzulu Zwelithini dancing at the wedding of his fourth wife, Queen Sihle Mgluli. Image: @ingane.yontwana

Source: Getty Images

The clip was filmed at night, in an outdoor setting at a rural homestead complete with a thatched-roof hut in the background. A celebratory procession moved through a crowd of onlookers as the king and his new queen took part in what appeared to be a traditional ceremonial dance. The atmosphere was festive, culturally rich, and deeply rooted in Zulu tradition.

Mzansi defends Zulu King's wedding dance

Once the footage by @ingane.yomtwana began circulating widely, opinions poured in. Many viewers were moved by seeing the king fully immersed in the moment, dancing freely and celebrating his union in the way of his ancestors. Others pushed back against any criticism of his behaviour, arguing that a man attending his own wedding deserves to enjoy every second of it.

The general sentiment online leaned firmly in the king's favour, with South Africans saying it was refreshing to see royalty participating so openly and warmly in tradition. Several viewers expressed pride in watching Zulu culture celebrated at that level. Watch the wedding celebration footage that got everyone talking:

King MisuZulu and new queen receive praise

Not everyone agreed, with some commenters questioning aspects of the occasion. Others pushed back firmly, insisting that a king is still a person entitled to joy, love and celebration within his own culture and traditions. South Africans flooded the comments with their thoughts:

@ccyxulu said:

"He is a king but he is also a person; if he wants to drink, let him drink, leave him alone 😳"

@Akona Dunywa wrote:

"She makes the king feel young lo sis 🥰❤️"

@Vuyani Sibiya🇮🇹 joked:

"I have my own girl 🤣"

@𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒊 𝑲𝒂𝑩𝒂𝒇𝒐 ⚜️ laughed:

"The couple from Dladleni 😂🤟🏼"

@Mahle.Zungu added:

"We have started playing our role like Stella 😂"

@Rose shared:

"Ek se this is beautiful 🥰"

@Sthe Mwelase commented:

"He will be insulted for this soon 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about King MisuZulu

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini paid lobola for his fourth wife, Swazi Princess Sihle Mdluli, which left South Africans divided.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini went viral for shouting at his wife while holding a bottle of alcohol, which ignited widespread debate on social media regarding privacy and domestic conduct.

Coach Nonnie, a South African content creator, made a passionate TikTok defence of King Misuzulu and sparked a debate across social media.

Source: Briefly News