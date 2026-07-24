Trevor Noah opened up about his desire to raise his children in South Africa, sharing his heartfelt reasoning with fans

The globally celebrated comedian credited his South African upbringing for giving him the 'grit' that shaped who he is today

Fans and followers flooded the comments with their own takes on whether growing up in SA truly builds character

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Trevor Noah talked about his future children and family. Images: John Nacion/Getty, @Trevor Noah/Facebook

Source: UGC

Trevor Noah sparked a lively online conversation after sharing his thoughts on why he wants his children to be raised in South Africa rather than abroad.

The globally celebrated comedian and former Daily Show host, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, got candid about the values he believes a South African upbringing instils in young people.

At the heart of his argument was one word: grit.

Noah credited the resilience and toughness he developed growing up in SA as foundational to his success, and said he wants his own kids to have access to that same environment.

It's a deep-rooted love for his homeland that he puts on display frequently, whether he's discussing parenting or losing his voice cheering on Bafana Bafana.

Trevor Noah on raising kids with grit

Noah's storytelling, characteristically vivid and laced with local flavour, resonated with fans who recognised the distinctly South African way he communicates.

His comments tapped into a wider conversation about identity, South African heritage, and what it truly means to raise grounded children in a world where wealth and privilege can easily insulate them from real-life experiences.

The post drew a wave of responses from followers around the world, with many sharing personal stories about South African upbringings and what made them special.

Watch Trevor Noah explain on YouTube why he wants to raise his kids in South Africa here.

Mzansi and the world react

The comment section became a space for debate, reflection, and plenty of humour. Here is what some fans had to say:

@Okuhle-f7i:

"No DNA just RSA😂🇿🇦"

@zenahaynes9736:

"Trevor's storytelling is so South African - sound effects and all. I love it!"

@KatHuawei:

"Many years ago I dated a half South African guy (and sort of, by extension, his mother). Unfortunately, it didn't work out (learning Zulu also didn't work out 😅), but I loved how the mother brought up her children - they definitely had grit, as Trevor says. I wish I had a reason to bring my kids up in South Africa."

The pushback from @Kymberlee_W struck a chord with many, raising a nuanced point about whether wealth ultimately changes the equation, regardless of geography. It is a tension Noah himself may have to reckon with as his family grows.

"What Trevor doesn't understand is that he grew up with grit because of where and how he was raised and by whom. Trevor's children will never have the same type of grit he and his mother have, even if they grew up in SA, because Trevor is rich and rich people live differently to the rest of us."

Trevor Noah on immigration

In more entertainment updates, Briefly News shared details about Trevor Noah's recent commentary on immigration during an episode of his What Now? Podcast, where he linked changing attitudes toward immigrants to economic conditions.

Trevor's poignant childhood story reveals how personal circumstances can influence perceptions of others, particularly in times of economic hardship.

Source: Briefly News